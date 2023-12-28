Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong on December 27 signed a decision to reduce death penalties to life sentences for 18 prisoners.

The commutation is within the jurisdiction of the State President as stipulated in the Constitution and law, and at the proposals by the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court, the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy and the Chairperson of the Presidential Office. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked press agencies to continue promoting their role as a bridge between the legislature and people and voters nationwide while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on December 27.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Briefing participants on the NA’s remarkable achievements in 2023, the top legislator attributed them to the significant contributions of press agencies, saying they have played a role in raising public support for the legislature’s decisions and policies, and implementing laws, decrees and resolutions adopted by the NA and its Standing Committee. Read full story



- The total revenue to the State budget as of December 25 surpassed 1.69 quadrillion VND (nearly 69.5 billion USD), up 4.5% compared to the yearly estimate, heard a conference hosted by the Ministry of Finance in Hanoi on December 27.



According to Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi, the total State budget expenditure in the year reached about 1.73 quadrillion VND or 83.4% of the estimate. The spending for investment and development was equivalent to 79.8% of the estimate decided by the National Assembly, and 81.9% of the plan assigned by the Prime Minister. Read full story



- Nearly 160,000 new enterprises have been established in Vietnam in 2023, up 7.2% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Management Agency.



The highest-ever figure is 1.2 times higher than the average of the 2017-2022 period, and up 4.6% compared to the estimate for this year. Read full story



- The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) aims to increase total export turnover in 2024 by about 6% compared to 2023 and maintain a trade surplus of about 15 billion USD for the ninth consecutive year.

The fishery industry sets an seafood export target of 9.5 billion despite predicting that this industry will continue to face many difficulties in 2024. (Photo: VNA)

To reach this target next year, it is forecast to face many difficulties and challenges as the export value target in 2023 has not been completed. Specifically, the export value in 2023 is estimated to reach about $355 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. It does not reach the planned growth target of 6%.Read full story



- The Ministry of Transport has recently issued a circular on seaport services fees, including cargo loading and unloading fees.



Accordingly, the fees range from 260,000 VND (10.67 USD) to 427,000 VND for each domestic 20-foot container, from 439,000 VND to 627,000 VND per 40-foot container, and from 658,000 VND to 940,000 VND per more than 40-foot container. Read full story



- The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board has so far this year served more than 2.2 million Vietnamese and foreign visitors who came to pay tribute to the late leader and tour Da Chong (K9) historical relic site in Hanoi.

The figure was released at a year-end conference held by the board to review its performance in 2023 and set out tasks for 2024. Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 1 billion USD, both new and adjusted capital, to its industrial parks so far this year, surpassing its plan by 83.57%, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said on December 27.



Of the sum, foreign investment reached 221.11 million USD, up 12.47% year-on-year, with 16 new projects worth 63.20 million USD, and 32 others adjusting their investment capital by 157.91 million USD./.Read full story