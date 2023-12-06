☀️ Morning digest December 6
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong met voters in the central city of Da Nang on December 5 to inform them about the results of the sixth session of the 15th National Assembly that concluded recently.
President Vo Van Thuong (third, right) meets voters in the central city of Da Nang on December 5, 2023. (Photo: VNA)Local voters expressed their trust in the investigation and trial of corruption cases, but they also voiced concern as corruption and negative phenomena have grown more and more sophisticated. What is even more worrying is that many cases involve those who work to combat corruption such as inspection officials and auditors.Read full text
– Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of over 160 Vietnamese enterprises in Laos on December 5.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) shakes hands with a representative of Vietnamese businesses in Laos (Photo: VNA)Chairman Hue thanked the Lao National Assembly and Government for tackling difficulties faced by the Vietnamese firms, and called for making breakthroughs in bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.Read full text
– A session on enhancing parliamentary cooperation in promoting connectivity among the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam (CLV) towards sustainable and inclusive development took place in Vientiane, Laos on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.
Opinions at the event stressed that since the launch of the CLV Development Triangle Area initiative in 1999, the three countries have signed numerous important cooperation agreements covering various areas such as economy, investment, trade, customs, transportation, culture, education and training, thus facilitating the smooth flow of goods, people and vehicles across the borders.Read full text
– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, visited Australia from December 4-5.
Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang (R), President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong. (Photo: VNA)During their stay in Canberra and Sydney, Thang and his entourage met with President of the Senate Sue Lines, Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Assistant Minister for Manufacturing and Assistant Minister for Trade Tim Ayres, and Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley, among other officials.Read full text
– Joining in United Nations peacekeeping operations since 2014, Vietnamese peacekeepers fulfilled their duties well, and the female officers of the military and police forces have contributed substantially to these achievements.
Vietnam sent the first female military officer to UN peacekeeping operations in January 2018, and she served as an operational staff officer at the mission in South Sudan.Read full text
– Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Ngu has highlighted the achievements and prospects of Vietnam-Belarus relations, and expectations for the upcoming Vietnam visit by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko from December 6-9.
During an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency in Belarus, Ambassador said bilateral ties have deep roots dating back to the Soviet era when President Ho Chi Minh visited Belarus in 1957 and 1961, marking significant milestones in the development of the two countries' relations.Read full text
– A delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongnam province held talks and signed a cooperation agreement with authorities of the northern province of Bac Giang on December 5.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Anh Duong said the RoK now ranks first in terms of the number of projects and second in investment capital among 30 countries and territories investing in Bac Giang.Read full text/.