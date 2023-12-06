Politics NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese business community in Laos Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of over 160 Vietnamese enterprises in Laos on December 5.

Politics CLV Parliamentary Summit discusses cooperation to enhance CLV economic connectivity A session on enhancing parliamentary cooperation in promoting connectivity among the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam (CLV) towards sustainable and inclusive development took place in Vientiane, Laos on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.

Politics President meets voters in Da Nang city President Vo Van Thuong met voters in the central city of Da Nang on December 5 to inform them about the results of the sixth session of the 15th National Assembly that concluded recently.

Politics NA Chairman addresses CLV Parliamentary Summit National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.