☀️ Morning digest February 24
The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 is of great significance, as it is the first by a head of state to Singapore since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries since April 2018 when he visited Singapore as the Prime Minister, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in the city-state. Read full story
- Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, on February 23 affirmed that he will continue to support and facilitate the enhancement of cooperation between the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) and the EU. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine is working on plans to be ready for citizen protection when necessary, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 23. Responding to reporters’ query on Vietnam’s citizen protection in Ukraine, Hang said the embassy has maintained contact with the Vietnamese community in the country to get updates on the situation there. Read full story
- Vietnam is anticipating a great chance to further promote its trade with Singapore, which has yet to be on par with the potential of both nations, as President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to pay a State visit to the city-state from February 24-26. Despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade hit 8.3 billion USD in 2021, up 23.3 percent from the previous year. In January 2022, the figure reached 783.9 million USD, an increase of 6.8 percent year on year. Read full story
- The Government's decision to re-open schools cautiously and tourism activities in a controlled manner has been made based on thorough consideration and sufficient grounds following the shift in the anti-pandemic strategy towards safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has sent a document to the Ministry of Information and Communications, urging it to complete a "vaccine passport" granting system as soon as possible. Read full story
Singapore grants medical equipment and supplies for Vietnam through Temasek Foundation (Photo: Health Ministry)- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on February 23 affirmed that climate change response is the area of strategic cooperation between Vietnam and the US. This is also a key, urgent task of the Vietnamese government to shift towards a green, circular, low-carbon development model, Minh told US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who is on a visit to Vietnam. Read full story
At the meeting between Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, and Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese players in a training session (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam have sufficient players for the semi-final match against Timor Leste at the ongoing 2022 AFF U23 Championship, head coach Dinh The Nam said at a press conference on February 23. Four more players, including one goalkeeper, two defenders and one forward, have been called up and will travel to Cambodia by road on February 24 morning. Read full story./.