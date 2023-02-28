☀️ Morning digest February 28
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang attended the opening ceremony and delivered remarks at a high-level discussion of the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, on February 27.
In his speech, Deputy PM Quang said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA) on human rights are solid frameworks for the international community to jointly enhance awareness and action to promote and protect human rights, and that many important achievements have been obtained over decades. Read full story
- Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén held a working session with authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on February 27 to discuss activities marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973). Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a gathering held at the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi on February 27 in celebration of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).
Addressing the event, Chairman Hue described the job of health workers as one of the few with high requirements for both morality and specialised capacity, adding it is a particularly noble job honoured by the Party, State, and people. Read full story
- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien said he hopes that the US will continue offering long-term funding to Vietnam to help the country deal with the consequences of bombs, mines and unexploded ordinance left over from the war and create gainful livelihoods for those living in affected areas.
During a working session in Hanoi on February 27 with US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, Chien, who is also head of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on Overcoming Post-War Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and Toxic Chemical Consequences, stressed that Vietnam will continue creating favourable conditions and work closely with the US partners to achieve set targets. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai has called on the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to promote the approval process for irradiation facilities so as to facilitate the export of Vietnam’s fresh fruits to the US.
He made the request at a meeting with a USDA delegation led by Jennifer Lester Moffitt, Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programmes, and Alexis Taylor, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs, in Hanoi on February 27. Read full story
- The three-day 12th Vinacas Golden Cashew Rendezvous saw its main event kick off in Ho Chi Minh City on February 27, attracting the participation of 350 delegates from more than 40 countries and territories worldwide.
At the event run by the Vietnam Cashew Association (Vinacas), Vietnamese experts joined international businessmen and producers to analyse the market and suggest measures and initiatives toward the sustainable growth of the cashew sector. Read full story
- Experts from the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD) and the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam conducted a field trip to inspect technical and financial support for a project on the sustainable development of Ngoc Linh ginseng under forest canopy in the central province of Quang Nam province from February 26-27.
The project is conducted by Samsam Group on a site of 2.5ha in Tra Linh commune, Nam Tra My district with the first-stage capital of 120 billion VND (5.2 million USD). Read full story
- The MB Cambodia Bank, Public limited Company (MB Cambodia) officially launched its services on February 27 as a commercial bank wholly invested by Vietnam’s Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB).
Addressing the ceremony in Phnom Penh, MB Vice Chairman and Director General Luu Trung Thai said realising opportunities in the retail and digital banking segments and with cooperation from strategic partners, MB leaders decided to transform the branch in Cambodia, founded in 2011, into a commercial bank. The move received approval from the Vietnamese Government and Cambodian authorities, especially the National Bank of Cambodia. Read full story./.