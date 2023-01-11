Politics Vietnam, Australia look towards 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations In 2023, Vietnam and Australia will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and work towards the goal set by the two countries’ leaders to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Politics People-to-people diplomacy greatly contributes to national development People-to-people diplomacy has contributed to creating a favourable international environment for national development, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said on January 10.

Politics Official receives new Australian Ambassador Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang has asked the new Australian Ambassador to Vietnam, Andrew Goledzinowski, to continue promoting the cooperation between the HCMA and Australian partners, including the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, during his tenure.