☀️ Morning digest January 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The upcoming Lao visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is of special significance to the Laos-Vietnam partnership, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumsay Kommasith told Vietnam News Agency.
The Lao Deputy PM noted that this will be the first visit to Laos by PM Chinh since he took office, during which the Vietnamese leader will attend the 45th meeting of the Laos-Vietnam Inter-Governmental Committee and a ceremony to summarise the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 10 for Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in charge of the Asia-Pacific Antoinette Sayeh, who is on her first working visit to Vietnam.
PM Chinh told his guest that the Vietnamese economy grew by 8.02% last year despite difficulties at home and abroad. The economic size was worth about 409 billion USD while the average GDP per capita hit 4,110 USD. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Laos from January 11-12 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandon.
It will be his first visit to Laos on the capacity as Vietnamese PM. He will also be the first foreign leader to visit Laos since Lao PM Siphandon was elected. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 visited and presented gifts to poor and disadvantaged households and Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Hon Dat district of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Attending a programme organised by the provincial Red Cross Society for local poor people to celebrate Tet, the State leader hailed the local administration, Red Cross chapters at all levels and social organisations and individuals for donating Tet gifts worth over 10 billion VND (427,000 USD) for social welfare beneficiary families, poor and disadvantaged people in the province.Read full story
- People-to-people diplomacy has contributed to creating a favourable international environment for national development, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan said on January 10.
She was speaking at the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisation (VUFO)'s meeting with representatives from the diplomatic corps, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.Read full story
- Vietnam’s Finance Ministry will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to operate effectively and sustainably in the country, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said on January 10 when meeting Samsung Electronics President and Chief Financial Officer Park Hark-kyu.
At the meeting, Phoc said that Samsung Electronics is the biggest investor of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam, which has greatly contributed to the country’s export revenue, job creation, and state budget. Read full story
- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has operated a free flight carrying over 100 disadvantaged workers from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi to re-unite with their families on the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
The carrier also funded travelling costs for them to return to their home villages as well as airfares for return flights to Ho Chi Minh City after Tet.Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam posted an all-time high import of automobiles with 173,467 units valued at 3.84 billion USD last year, surpassing the previous record of about 160,000 units in 2021, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
The figures represented an increase of 8.5% in volume and 5.1% in value year-on-year./.Read full story