Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on January 9 after four days of working.



At the closing session of the NA's second extraordinary meeting (Photo: VNA)

The closing session was attended by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented decisions of appointment to Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 9.



Appointment decisions handed over to new Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha (1st, L) and Tran Luu Quang (1st, R). (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, incumbent and former Deputy PMs, ministers and heads of ministerial-level and governmental agencies, among others. Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 9 for former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, during which the Vietnamese leader noted his belief that bilateral relations will grow more comprehensively in the time ahead.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) and former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide. (Photo: VNA)

President Phuc praised Suga for his leadership during his tenure, referring to the successful organisation of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the implementation of policies on digital transformation, green growth, smart society and sustainable development. Read full story



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Laos and co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from January 11-12.



The visit will be made at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, according to an announcement of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his wife hosted a banquet in honour of the diplomatic corps in Hanoi on January 9, ahead of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.



The event saw the presence of senior Party and State officials of Vietnam, along with foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam and their spouses. Read full story



- Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.



The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue, according to an announcement released by the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs. Read full story



- Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) Antoinette Sayeh has lauded Vietnam for its high economic growth and controlled inflation over the past years despite global uncertainties.



At a meeting with head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh in Hanoi on January 9, Sayeh spoke highly of guidelines and policies adopted by the Vietnamese Party and State to stabilise the macro economy and reform the growth model in response to climate change. Read full story



- A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's authorities led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited and offered Tet (Lunar New Year) greetings to some local religious establishments and dignitaries on January 9.



He visited Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS); the second Office of the VBS Central Committee and Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, President of the VBS's Executive Council; Viet Nam Quoc tu (National Pagoda of Vietnam) and Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, head of the executive board of the VBS branch in HCM City. Read full story



- Vietnam beat Indonesia 2-0 with Nguyen Tien Linh's double in the second leg of the semifinal and advanced to the final of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.



Vietnamese players celebrate their goal. (Photo: VNA)

Right in the third minute of the first half, a long pass from the defence found striker Nguyen Tien Linh, who timed it right to volley in and scored the early goal for Vietnam./. Read full story