Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Government-to-localities conference opens to review 2022 performance, launch 2023 tasks A teleconference between the Government and the 63 provinces and centrally-run cities opened on January 3 morning to review the 2022 performance and carry out the Party Central Committee’s conclusions and the National Assembly (NA)’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2023.

Politics Politburo issues resolution on development of HCM City Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 2 signed off the Politburo’s Resolution No 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of Ho Chi Minh City by 2030, with a vision to 2045.