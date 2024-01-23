☀️ Morning digest January 23
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Romanian counterpart Ion Marcel Ciolacu held talks in Bucharest on January 22, following the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese guest earlier the same day.
PM Ciolacu underscored the significance of PM Chinh’s visit, which takes place at a time when the two countries are gearing towards the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025, affirming that Vietnam is one of the top important partners of Romania in Asia-Pacific. Read full story
- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on January 22 as part of his official visit to the European nation.
President Iohannis welcomed PM Chinh’s visit, considering it a milestone in promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Romania and Vietnam. Read full story
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciuca in Bucharest on January 22 (local time). Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Romanian President of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis on January 22 (local time) as part of his official visit to the European country.
Affirming Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of relations, PM Chinh underscored that Vietnam always values and wants to enhance relations with its traditional partners in the Central and Eastern Europe, with Romania being the one with a top priority. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Government always accompanies and supports foreign enterprises, including those from Romania, so that they can make long-term, effective and sustainable investment in Vietnam in the spirit of “harmonising benefits and sharing risks”, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on January 22.
PM Chinh made the statement while attending the Vietnam – Romania Business Forum co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnamese Embassy in Romania and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro, the first leader of a Japanese prefecture to visit Vietnam this year.
President Thuong said the visit contributed to further deepening the Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world between Vietnam and Japan. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late top legislators Bui Bang Doan and Le Quang Dao on January 22.
He offered incense in tribute to Doan and Dao, who contributed greatly to the revolutionary cause of the Party, people and National Assembly. Read full story
- With its new visa exemption policy, Vietnam has been more attractive to visitors from near and far, with the number of tourist arrivals far exceeding the country’s set target, Malaysia’s only broadsheet format English language newspaper highlighted in its article “Visa-free travel a boon”.
The article highlighted that more and more countries are deciding to waive visa requirements to encourage travellers to choose them as destinations for their getaway. For authorities, it is a way to boost tourism, while for vacationers, it is a way to save time, money and hassle. Read full story
- President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 22 for a delegation of officials from Uzbekistan.
Son said the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Uzbekistan, cultivated by their Governments and people, rest on a foundation of profound understanding, mutual respect and trust. Read full story
- A delegation of the Royal Cambodian Army, led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief General Thong Thao Rin, paid a visit to the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 22 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) - the longest and biggest festival of Vietnamese people.
He extended his best wishes to leaders of the city People’s Committee, department, sectors, armed forces and local people. Read full story
This is the third time Vietnam and Canada have co-hosted an international intensive training course at the Vietnamese department./. Read full story