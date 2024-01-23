Politics PM meets with Romanian President of Chamber of Deputies Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Romanian President of the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis on January 22 (local time) as part of his official visit to the European country.

Politics Vietnam, Romania agree to promote legislative cooperation Vietnam and Romania have agreed to promote cooperation between the two legislative bodies and continue to coordinate closely and support each other at inter-parliamentary forums.

Politics Vietnamese PM meets with Romanian President Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on January 22 as part of his official visit to the European nation.

Politics Anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations marked in Beijing The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony in Beijing on January 22 to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of Vietnam – China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024).