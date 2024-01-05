Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Politburo member, President Vo Van Thuong, who is Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, on January 4 chaired the 4th meeting of the council.

Politburo member, President Vo Van Thuong chairs the 4th meeting of the Council of National Defence and Security. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting also saw the attendance of Politburo members: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh - Vice Chairman of the Council, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue - Member of the Council, Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam - Member of the Council, and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang - Member of the Council, among others. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended a warm welcome to Vice President of the Lao legislature Chaleun Yiapaoher, the first foreign guest to visit the Vietnamese NA in the new year of 2024, during a reception in Hanoi on January 4.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Vice President of the Lao NA Chaleun Yiapaoher. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman Hue congratulated the Lao National Assembly on successfully holding the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in December 2023, saying the event's success marked the important role of the Lao legislature in the cooperation mechanism among the parliaments of the three countries as well as in the region. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh on January 4 held talks with his Lao counterpart Chaleun Yiapaoher in Hanoi.

National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh on January 4 holds talks with his Lao counterpart Chaleun Yiapaoher. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming the Lao official and a Lao delegation to Vietnam, Dinh stressed that the regular exchange of delegations to share experience and attend workshops from committees and agencies of the Vietnamese and Lao legislatures has helped deepen their cooperation and showed the trust and bond between the two NAs. Read full story



- Amid numerous difficulties and uncertainties in the global situation last year, Vietnam has obtained significant results, making breakthroughs and historic achievements. These have become a “highly impressive bright spot” in the country’s achievements over the last more than half of the 13th National Party Congress as assessed by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, made the comment in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the outstanding achievements in 2023 and orientations for foreign affairs in 2024. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong had a working session in Hanoi on January 4 with Vice President of the Lao legislature Chaleun Yiapaoher on documents on the NA history as well as the relationship between the two legislative bodies.



Cuong said that Vietnamese NA leaders appreciate the Vietnam visit by Chaleun Yiapaoher, and consider it a vivid manifestation of the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation. Read full story



- Vietnam strongly condemned the bombing in Kerman city in Southeastern Iran on January 3, which claimed hundreds of lives and injuries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.



Hang made the comment on January 4 while answering to a reporter's query on Vietnam's response to the bombing. Read full story



- Ambassador Do Hoang Long, representing Vietnam in Bulgaria, emphasised the significance of the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Rosen Dimitrov Jeliazkov from January 5-9, during an exclusive interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency.



Ambassador Long underscored that this marks the first visit by a high-ranking Bulgarian leader to Vietnam in over a decade, following Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev's visit in October 2013. Notably, it is deemed a reciprocal visit following the official Bulgaria visit by Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue in September last year. Read full story



- Economists at a workshop in Hanoi on January 4 shared the view that despite a host of difficulties forecast for 2024, inflation would not be a big issue for Vietnam in the year.



Speaking at the workshop, jointly held by the Institute of Economics and Finance under the Academy of Finance and the Price Management Department at the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Director of the Institute Nguyen Duc Do explained that the world economy, especially the US and China, is expected to slow this year./. Read full story