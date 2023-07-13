Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 12 received President of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) Ivan Petrov, who is visiting Vietnam to attend FIATA’s 2023 Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting, which will take place in the central city of Da Nang from July 13 to 15.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and President of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) Ivan Petrov at their meeting in Hanoi on July 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh took this occasion to express his gratitude for the federation’s contributions to promoting cooperation between the Vietnamese logistics service business community and their peers worldwide as well as its support for the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA)’s hosting of the FIATA World Congress in Hanoi in 2025. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for raising public awareness of digital transformation, with priority given to developing databases, promoting online public services, developing infrastructure and digital platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.



Chairing the 6th meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation and a teleconference on digital transformation tasks and a project on population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation for the 2022-2025 period (Project 06) with a vision towards 2030 in Hanoi on July 12, PM Chinh, who is head of the national committee, hailed positive progress in digital transformation and Project 06 since early this year. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had separate meetings with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on the occasion of their attendance at the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 12.

Meeting Minister Jaishankar, Son hailed India for supporting ASEAN in maintaining its solidarity and central role. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK held a ceremony on July 11 to inaugurate the Honorary Consulate Office of Vietnam in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and the Republic of Ireland Nguyen Hoang Long (second from right), Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Sean Fleming (centre), and first Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Dublin Patrick Gerard McKillen (second from left) cut the symbolic ribbon to inaugurate the Honorary Consulate Office. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, in May, Patrick Gerard McKillen, a renowned Irish businessman with many years of attachment with Vietnam, was appointed as the first Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Dublin. Read full story



- Since the normalisation of their relations, Vietnam and the US have together achieved significant accomplishments, President of the Vietnam-US Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong has affirmed at a July 12 gathering to mark the 247th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4, 1776-2023) in the southern Vietnamese metropolis.



In her remarks, Phuong said Vietnam is currently one of the US’s leading trade partners in the region, while the US has invested billions of dollars in addressing the Agent Orange contamination and other remaining war legacy issues in Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh held a working session with Thai Minister of Social Development and Human Security Chuti Krairiksh in Bangkok on July 12 to promote bilateral cooperation in combating human trafficking and share experience in social welfare development.



Hailing Vietnam as one of the important member states that has made active contributions to cooperation mechanisms at ASEAN, Chuti wished that Vietnam and Thailand would enhance bilateral coordination as well as at other multilateral mechanisms. Read full story



- Luc Ngan lychees from the northern province of Bac Giang were officially put up for sale at Central Retail’s Tops Food Hall supermarket at CentralwOrld shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 12.

At Tops Food Hall supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, a batch of three tonnes of Luc Ngan lychees were exported by Central Retail to Thailand on July 10. They are now sold at 259 THB per box, or 173,000 VND (7.5 USD) per kg./. Read full story