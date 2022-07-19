Politics Vietnam gives top priority to relationship with Laos: Party chief Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence ties Vietnamese and Lao armies will always stand side by side to overcome challenges and firmly protect revolutionary achievements, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed on July 18.

Politics Vietnam, Laos mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in Vientiane A ceremony was held in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 18 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 18.