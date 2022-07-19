☀️ Morning digest July 19
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.
Bounthong Chitmany is in Vietnam on an official visit to attend the celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and Laos further coordinate to seek solutions to bring economic cooperation on par with their special political ties, while receiving Lao Vice President Bounthong Chitmany in Hanoi on July 18.
To deepen and advance cooperation, the two countries should maintain all-level delegation exchanges and effectively implement the agreement reached at the 44th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos inter-governmental committee, he said. Read full story
- Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission, held online talks with Chen Xi, Politburo member, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Secretariat, and head of its Organisation Department, and Rector of the CPC’s Central Party School. Read full story
- Vietnamese and Lao armies will always stand side by side to overcome challenges and firmly protect revolutionary achievements, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed on July 18.
At a meeting in Vientiane with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath, Chien briefed his host on the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s plan to organise activities in the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, mainly focusing on high-ranking delegation exchange, training, drills, border exchange and exhibitions. Read full story
An art performance at the programme (Photo: VNA)- A ceremony was held in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 18 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Party General Secretary and State President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh, and National Assembly Chairman Xaysomphone Phomvihane attended the event.Read full story
- More than 150 Indian firms operating in different spheres in India attended a trade promotion programme held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade in New Delhi on July 18.
The programme is intended to create an opportunity for Vietnamese and Indian businesses to meet and cooperate in areas such as food processing, consumer goods, cosmetics, handicrafts, home furniture, and agricultural products. Read full story
- Agricultural loan outstanding has reached close to 2.8 quadrillion VND (119.44 billion USD), accounting for roughly 25% of total loan outstanding, said Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong in a written reply to a National Assembly deputy from Dak Lak regarding preferential credit for agriculture and rural development.
There were more than 14.3 million borrowers in agriculture nationwide, Hong said, adding that credit growth in agriculture has been higher than the average pace. Read full story
Vietnamese students win gold at International Chemistry Olympiad 2022 (Photo: VNA)- All four members of the Vietnamese team that competed at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) 2022 won gold medals, the Ministry of Education and Training announced on July 18.
The winners are Nguyen Viet Phong, a 12th grader from Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in Ho Chi Minh City; Tran Duc Minh, a 12th grader from Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted in Ha Nam province; Phan Xuan Hanh, a 12th grader from Ha Tinh High School for the Gifted in the province of the same name; and Pham Nguyen Minh Tuan, a 11th grader from the High School for the Gifted of Natural Sciences under the University of Natural Sciences, Vietnam National University, Hanoi. Read full story
- The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival will take place in the capital from November 8-12, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
First held in 2010, the festival aims to honour outstanding films of high artistic value and encourage new talents in Vietnamese cinema. It also provides a platform for Vietnamese and foreign movie artists to share their professional expertise./. Read full story