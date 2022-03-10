Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

-The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will commence the 9th sitting on March 10, with a question and answer (Q&A) session on trade and environmental issues among those high on the agenda.



The Q&A session will take place on March 16, the last day of the first phase of this sitting, and be connected with all the 63 NA deputies’ delegations nationwide via videoconference. Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the ambassadors of Sierra Leone, Nepal, Guatemala, the Maldives, and the Dominican Republic, who came to present their credentials, in Hanoi on March 9. Read full story

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) greets participants in the meeting in Hanoi on March 9. (Photo: VNA)

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 9 received President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius and executives of some US firms operating in the consumer goods, industrial energy, IT, and financial service industries. Read full story



- Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held a phone talk with his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare on March 9 during which they sought to strengthen defence ties between the two countries in multiple areas. Read full story



- Many projects and programmes tailored to promote gender equality in all sectors have been implemented in Vietnam over the past decade, significantly contributing to changing the mindset of people on gender stereotypes and increasing the value of women and girls in the society, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara has said. Read full story



- The World Mobile Broadband and ICT Summit 2022 was held in Hanoi on March 9 to discuss the modernisation of telecommunications infrastructure and digital content services toward the promotion of a digital economy and society. Read full story

Vietnamese citizens evacuated from Ukraine wait for boarding a flight to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

- The second flight to bring home Vietnamese people evacuating from war-ravaged Ukraine is scheduled to arrive in Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at 5:15 am on March 10.



Operated by Bamboo Airway, the flight carries nearly 300 Vietnamese citizens from Poland’s Warsaw to Hanoi. It comes after the first repatriation flight with 287 passengers on board, which was run by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and landed in Hanoi at noon on March 8. Both flights have been arranged and fully funded by the Government of Vietnam. Read full story



- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to reopen seven domestic routes connecting tourist destinations to serve travel demand during the peak of the tourism season in summer./. Read full story