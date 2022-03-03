Politics Vietnamese in Ukraine supported to evacuate to neighbouring countries Given the complicated situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) on March 2 provided information and contacts for Vietnamese here a bid to assist them during their evacuation to some neighbouring countries.

Politics Vietnam ready to uphold principles of UN Charter, int’l law: FM Vietnam stands ready to work closely with other member states and stakeholders to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the Human Rights Council through dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect, said a Vietnamese representative.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Indonesian President Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his letter of credentials to Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on March 2, during which he promised to do his utmost to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 2.