☀️ Morning digest March 3
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam stands ready to work closely with other member states and stakeholders to uphold the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the Human Rights Council through dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect, said a Vietnamese representative.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son made the statement at the High-level Segment of the 49th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 2. Read full story
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (R) and First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin. (Photo: VNA)- Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on March 1 had a meeting with First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin and Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council to discuss the nations’ cooperation in the current situation. Their discussion revolved around measures to further promote the bilateral collaboration in economy-trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchange. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded immediate simplification of administrative procedures for buying COVID-19 medications. He asked the Ministry of Health to give instructions and guidance to immediately streamline administrative procedures for the purchase, while basing on the reality and referring to other countries’ experience to quickly make decisions about COVID-19 drug import and use. Read full story
People evacuate from Ukraine (Illustrative photo: PAP/VNA)- Given the complicated situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) on March 2 provided information and contacts for Vietnamese here a bid to assist them during their evacuation to some neighbouring countries. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 2 demanded accelerating implementation of the project on developing and applying the population data and electronic identification and authentication to serve national digital transformation. The PM, who is also head of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, made the request while chairing a meeting on the initial outcomes and measures for stepping up this project for the 2022 - 2025 period with a vision to 2030, called Project 06. Read full story
- Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his letter of credentials to Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on March 2, during which he promised to do his utmost to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Welcoming the diplomat, President Widodo wished Thong a successful tenure in Indonesia. Read full story
- Hundreds of runners from across Vietnam will participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon 2021 (VPHM) on March 6. Due to the pandemic in the capital, the race organising committee has decided to trim the size of the event from the expected 10,000 people to 600 qualified full marathon runners to compete to be on the official track for the marathon at the 31st SEA Games./. Read full story