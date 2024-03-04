☀️ Morning digest March 4
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi on March 4 morning for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5 – 11.
The trip is made at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minsiter of New Zealand Christopher Luxon. Read full story
- Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski has emphasised the significance of the upcoming trip to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
PM Chinh and his spouse will attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5-11. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 3 called on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to engage more intensively in the implementation of strategic breakthroughs regarding institutional perfection, personnel training and infrastructure development.
At a meeting with outstanding SOEs nationwide, the Government leader shared difficulties facing businesses in general and SOEs in particular last year. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and held bilateral activities in Türkiye on March 1-2.
Themed “Advancing Diplomacy in Times of Turmoil,” the forum brought together about 4,000 delegates, including 19 high-ranking leaders, and nearly 100 ministers and deputy ministers from 147 countries, along with representatives of international organisations, policy makers, experts, scholars and businesspeople. Read full story
- A high-level delegation of the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung paid a working trip to South Africa from February 24 to March 1 to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of law protection and enforcement.
The delegation had working sessions with Njabulo Nzuza, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs of South Africa; Cassel Mathale, Deputy Minister of Police; Nozuko Bam, Acting Director General of the State Security Agency and leaders of the Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Read full story
- The 140-year-old railway, considered outdated in Vietnam, will undergo the most significant infrastructure transformation in decades, as the North-South high-speed railway project will be submitted to the Politburo in March, and the National Assembly within this year.
At a working session with the Ministry of Transport earlier, permanent Government members stressed that the high-speed railway must be modern, concerted and sustainable. Read full story
- The Hanoi Women for Peace and Development Festival 2024 opened in Hanoi on March 2.
Hanoi was recognised by the UNESCO as a City for Peace in 1999, becoming the only city in Asia-Pacific to earn the title. In 2019, the city joined the UNESCO Creative City Network (UCCN). Read full story
- The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 (VGLF 2024) will take place from March 30-31 in Paris, expecting 100 prominent Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals with global influence in all fields from over 20 countries and territories worldwide.
The participants are the winners of international prizes, entrepreneurs, large investors, experts, scientists, and artists. The event, the second of its kind, will be held following the initiative of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global), aiming to gather resources and put forth practical actions for the development of the homeland. Read full story
- Vietnam's top female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh made a great surprise at the 2024 German Open Badminton Championship by defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinals of the women's singles event on March 2 (Vietnam time).
This is the first victory of Linh, ranked 23th in the world, over Ratchanok Intanon, who is currently ranked 14th in the world and won the World Championships in 2013 and held the position of world's No.1 in women's singles in 2016. Read full story./.