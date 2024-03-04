Politics PM’s tour of Australia, New Zealand holds special significance: official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to attend the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the two sides’ dialogue relations and pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand holds special significance, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet.

Politics Education-training – important pillar in Vietnam-Australia relations: Expert Education and training have been important cooperation pillars in the Australia-Vietnam relations since the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause was implemented in Vietnam, held Suiwah Edna Leung, Honorary Associate Professor at the Australian National University (ANU) Crawford School of Public Policy.

Politics FM welcomes Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception on March 3 for Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs V. Titov who is in Hanoi for the 13th Vietnam-Russia strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security.

Politics Vietnam, South Africa enhance cooperation in law enforcement A high-level delegation of the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung paid a working trip to South Africa from February 24 to March 1 to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of law protection and enforcement.