☀️ Morning digest November 30
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
-Since its introduction into Vietnam, Buddhism has integrated into the Vietnamese social life and become an important element in the national culture, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said in a reception for a delegation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) after the success of the 9th National Buddhist Congress on November 29.
The Government leader highlighted Buddhism’s great contributions to the struggles for national independence and reunification, as well as in national construction.Read full story
-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Vietnamese NA's delegation arrived in Canberra on November 29 evening (local time), starting an official visit to Australia from November 30 - December 3 at the invitation of Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, and President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines.
Hue and the delegation were greeted at the airport by Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh, Deputy President of the Australian Senate Andrew McLachlan, and officials from the Australian House of Representatives and the Foreign Ministry. Read full story
-The first international forum of the National Committee on Youth was held in Hanoi on November 29 to share experience in building and implementing youth development policies.
Participants gave ideas on fostering coordination in youth development policies, and strengthening cooperation among ASEAN and China.Read full story
-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu suggested increasing comprehensive, long-term measures to support overseas Vietnamese, especially those in extremely disadvantaged areas, while addressing a thematic conference in Hanoi on November 29.
The conference, held by the Party delegation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, looked into OVs affairs in service of the review of the 20-year implementation of the 9-tenure Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. N23-NQ/TW dated March 12, 2003 on promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, for a strong country, wealthy people, and a fair, democratic, and civilised society.Read full story
-A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, held working sessions with representatives of New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a number of judicial agencies during a visit from November 27-29.
The two sides agreed that after the two years of establishing the strategic partnership framework, cooperative relations between the two countries have been growing substantially and effectively across all fields, especially politics, trade, education - training, agriculture, development aid and people-to-people exchanges.Read full story
-A Hanoi delegation led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen has visited Germany, aiming to boost the friendship and cooperation with Berlin.
The two sides agreed to step up exchanges and bolster collaboration in the areas in which both are interested and have strengths like economy-trade, education-training, health care and tourism.Read full story
-Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc on November 29 hosted a reception for a visiting delegation of German businessmen and investors led by Torsten Bonew, First Deputy Mayor of Leipzip city.
The HCM City official applauded the establishment of a representative office of Leipzig City in the southern economic hub, expressing the hope that the office will contribute to further promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two sides.Read full story
-Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong and Hungarian Ambassador Baloghdi Tibor compared notes on measures to promote cooperation in high-tech agriculture and infrastructure construction during their meeting on November 29.
At the meeting in Can Tho, the two sides also sought ways to speed up the building of the Can Tho Oncology Hospital with a total investment capital of nearly 1.72 trillion VND (69.46 million USD), of which 57 million EUR (59.13 million USD) is soured from the Hungarian Government’s official development assistance (ODA).Read full story
-General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on November 29 had a working session with a delegation of the Granma daily - the newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), led by its Deputy Director Arlin Alberty Loforte.
Granma wants to learn from experiences in developing model of convergence newsrooms, modern journalism and increase presence on social networks and other interactive information platforms in order to attract young people, and fight misinformation and slander by hostile forces, Loforte said.Read full story
-The fact that women are equal to men in all political, economic, cultural and social activities, and enjoying the fruits of social progress reflects a just, democratic and civilised society, a Ho Chi Minh City leader has said.
Gender equality is a global issue of concern to many countries, Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, who is also head of the city Committee for the Advancement of Women and Gender Equality, told a meeting on the implementation of the National Strategy on Gender Equality and Response to gender-based violence from 2025-2030 held in the southern city on September 29.Read full story
-The Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) held a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on November 29 to mark its 40th founding anniversary.
The institute, under the management of the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, has contributed to the friendship between Vietnam and France and other countries in the Francophone Community through an array of activities like French language training, cultural events and overseas study consultation, said IDECAF Director Nguyen Ngoc Lan.Read full story/.
