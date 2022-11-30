Politics Condolences to Belarus over death of Belarusian Foreign Minister Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on November 28 expressed condolences on the death of Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei.

Politics President sends greetings on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent greetings to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 29.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits New Zealand A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, held working sessions with representatives of New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a number of judicial agencies during a visit from November 27-29.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.