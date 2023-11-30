Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong delivered a policy speech at the National Diet of Japan on November 29 as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country.

The leader conveyed a message to Japanese leaders, parliamentarians and people about an innovative, open, peace-loving Vietnam that aspires for development, and the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community.



– The State and people of Vietnam strongly support and unite with the Palestinian people in their just struggle, President Vo Van Thuong has affirmed.



The Vietnamese leader made the statement in a message sent on November 29 to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29).



– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan agreed on many specific measures to forge multifaceted cooperation between the two countries at their meeting in Ankara on November 29 (local time) as part of the former’s official visit to Türkiye.

Erdoğan spoke highly of Chinh's visit, which takes place at the time when Vietnam and Türkiye are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, saying it opens up a new era for the relations.



– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz agreed on the need to increase practical, effective economic cooperation activities in order to soon bring the two-way trade to 4 billion USD at their talks in Ankara on November 29.

Yilmaz called Chinh's official visit, the first by a Vietnamese PM to Türkiye, an event of historic importance as it is taking place at the 45th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (1978-2023).



– Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai suggested Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) invest in high-tech, green transition, clean energy and renewable energy in Vietnam at a reception for its Chief Executive Officer Shayne Elliott in Hanoi on November 29.



ANZ was one of the first foreign banks licensed to operate in Vietnam (in 1993) and also the first bank to install ATMs in the country (in 2000), according to the official.



– A total of 115 outstanding students received scholarships worth 1.15 billion VND (about 47,500 USD) from 61 Korean enterprises at the Korean Entrepreneur Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Festival on November 29 in Hanoi.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said that Korean firms' contributions to society in the past year are noble gestures, reflecting the spirit and responsibility for sustainable and inclusive development of the Korean business community in the world and in Vietnam.

– Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu urged the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City to create favourable conditions for the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu to connect with a number of US businesses to call for investment in some potential fields at a reception for US Consul General Susan Burns on November 29.



Potential areas that need investment include renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, agro-forestry-fishery processing, he noted.