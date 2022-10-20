☀️ Morning digest October 20
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the political system, Party Committee, administration, people and armed forces in the central city of Da Nang for making all-out efforts to overcome consequences caused by recent storm and floods.
According to the city's report, downpours hit Da Nang from October 13-15 due to the impacts of a tropical depression, with several areas witnessing record rainfall. Nearly 70,000 houses were inundated. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation, led by member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Secretary of the Soc Trang provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man, attended the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Vijayawada city, Andhra Pradesh state, from October 14-18.
Man delivered a congratulatory speech and handed over a message of congratulations from the CPV Central Committee to the CPI General Secretary. Read full story
- Permanent member of the Central Military Commission and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Vu Minh Luong paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Banh in Phnom Penh on October 19.
Luong is accompanying Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong during his Cambodia visit from October 17-19. Read full story
UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi (L) and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) always attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam, stated UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Al Khalidi as she presented her letter of credentials to Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi on October 19.
At the reception, Son lauded UNDP’s contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth, particularly in epidemic prevention and control and post-pandemic recovery. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City and the Austrian state of Styria have significant room to expand their cooperation in areas such as renewable energy development, green transport, and digital transformation, stated Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.
Hoan made the statement while meeting Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Regional Minister for Economy, Tourism, Europe, Science and Research at the State Government of Styria in the city on October 19. Read full story
- When it comes to women in political decision-making, Vietnam has in place an adequate legal framework to ensure gender equality in political and public life.
UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi wrote the comment in her article entitled “The path toward gender parity in politics in Vietnam” on the occasion of Vietnamese Women’s Day. Read full story
- The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has received a petition for an anti-dumping investigation into clipboards imported from Vietnam, China and India, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority.
The preliminary data from the US International Trade Commission showed that during 2019-2021, the value of Vietnam’s exports to the US, which were under investigation, surged to nearly 31 million USD in 2021 from 6 million USD in 2019. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh City International Food Industry Exhibition 2022 (HCMC FOODEX 2022) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on October 19.
Featuring 240 booths, the four-day expo gathers nearly 300 local and international exhibitors. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam Sport Show 2022, the only large-scale event for Vietnamese and international sports associations, manufacturers and traders to meet and access customers, will take place in Hanoi from November 3-5.
A representative from the organiser, Vinexad company, said visitors to the event will have a chance to meet producers, sellers and sport players in marathon, gym, cycling, mountain climbing, among others./. Read full story