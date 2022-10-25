☀️ Morning digest October 25
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 24, following the welcome ceremony the same day.
The Cambodian Senate President thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for providing tremendous support for the just and fair cause of the Cambodian people in all historical periods. He affirmed that Cambodia always maintains its consistent stance on cultivating solidarity and friendship between the two peoples in line with the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability. Read full story
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 108 role models in patriotic emulation movements, socio-economic development, and defence - security safeguarding from southern Vinh Long province in Hanoi on October 24.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem reported on local efforts to boost post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, facilitate production and business activities, care for public health, ensure social security and order, maintain defence and security, and consolidate solidarity. He also highlighted achievements in the Party and political system building, as well as the corruption combat. Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat has issued a warning for the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) in the 2016 - 2021 tenure and former Minister Phung Xuan Nha for their wrongdoings.
The decision was made at the Secretariat’s meeting under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on October 24. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu held online talks with Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu on October 24, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Namibia.
Deputy Minister Hieu valued the two countries’ cooperation at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, and thanked Namibia for backing Vietnam’s candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 -2025. Read full story
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang chairs a panel discussion of the 18th OANA General Assembly in Tehran on October 24. (Photo: VNA)
- A Vietnam News Agency (VNA) delegation led by General Director Vu Viet Trang is taking part in the 18th General Assembly of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran on October 24.
The opening ceremony was attended by Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy, diplomatic representatives of some participating countries, and 22 delegations of regional news agencies. Read full story
- The Vietnamese and Cambodian youth federations held high-level talks and signed an agreement for cooperation in the 2022-2027 period in Hanoi on October 24.
The event was co-chaired by President of the Vietnam Youth Federation Nguyen Ngoc Luong and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Many.
In Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)- Australia’s tourism newswire Escape has recently published an article hailing Vietnam as an ideal budget destination for Australian tourists.
In the article entitled “On a budget? Why Vietnam delivers Asia’s best value”, the author highlighted reasons for why this Southeast Asian country is the best “worth every penny” choice for Oceanian visitors. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on October 24 continued to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 490 VND to 24,870 VND per USD - the highest rise in many years.
This is the sixth increase in the selling price of the greenback since the beginning of this year, and the fourth within more than one month. Read full story
- Vietnamese airports are expected to serve 100 million passengers this year, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 120 million recorded in 2019, said Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang.
During a meeting of the Transport Ministry in Hanoi on October 24, Thang said over 81 million passengers arrived at Vietnamese airports in the past 10 months./. Read full story
