- The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 24, following the welcome ceremony the same day.The Cambodian Senate President thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for providing tremendous support for the just and fair cause of the Cambodian people in all historical periods. He affirmed that Cambodia always maintains its consistent stance on cultivating solidarity and friendship between the two peoples in line with the motto of good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability. Read full story - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with 108 role models in patriotic emulation movements, socio-economic development, and defence - security safeguarding from southern Vinh Long province in Hanoi on October 24.Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Van Nghiem reported on local efforts to boost post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development, facilitate production and business activities, care for public health, ensure social security and order, maintain defence and security, and consolidate solidarity. He also highlighted achievements in the Party and political system building, as well as the corruption combat. Read full story - The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat has issued a warning for the Party Civil Affairs Board of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) in the 2016 - 2021 tenure and former Minister Phung Xuan Nha for their wrongdoings.The decision was made at the Secretariat’s meeting under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on October 24. Read full story - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu held online talks with Namibian Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Jenelly Matundu on October 24, affirming that Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Namibia.Deputy Minister Hieu valued the two countries’ cooperation at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations, and thanked Namibia for backing Vietnam’s candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 -2025. Read full story