☀️ Morning digest October 3
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Members of the 13th Party Central Committee worked in group on the national socio-economic and state budget situation in 2023 and plans for 2024, the State budget and financial plan for three years 2024-2026 during their afternoon sitting at the committee's eighth plenum, which opened on October 2 morning.
Participants also focused on discussing a roadmap for implementing the new salary regime. Read full story
The cover of the book. (Photo: VNA)- The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House has compiled and published a photo book entitled "General Vo Nguyen Giap”, on the occasion of his 10th death anniversary this year (October 4, 2013-2023).
It is also in anticipation of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army, the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu historic victory and the 113th birth anniversary of the late general next year. Read full story
- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it will propose the Government revise the target of international tourists to 12.5-13 million from only 8 million this year, a 56% increase from the plan set at the beginning of the year.
The proposal is based on positive signs in September as the country welcomed more than 1.05 million foreign visitors, marking the third consecutive month the figure has surpassed the 1 million mark. Read full story
- Winners of the Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 (VDA 2023) will be honoured at a ceremony slated for October 7 as part of activities in response to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10).
Launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) on April 18, the awards, focusing on unlocking potential of digital data, aims to contribute to implementing the Party and State's policies on developing science, technology and innovation, promoting the national digital transformation process, building a digital Government, and developing the digital economy and society. Read full story
- Kon Tum - Ngoc Linh Ginseng Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum biennially from 2024, according to a decision recently approved by the provincial People's Committee.
The event will feature a variety of activities, including domestic and international seminars on the value of Ngoc Linh ginseng, an exhibition showcasing Ngoc Linh ginseng plants and other medicinal herbs related to tourism development and lives of local ethnic communities. Read full story
- Training facilities and research institutes of Ho Chi Minh City hope to strengthen cooperation with Osaka Metropolitan University of Japan in technology research and transfer, and improving the quality of human resources, especially in healthcare, digitalisation and supporting technology, said Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.
At a reception for President of the Osaka Metropolitan University Masahiro Tatsumisago on October 2, Duc affirmed that Japan is an important partner of the southern largest economic hub and has actively contributed to improving the quality of human resources of the city. Read full story
- Various activities were held for Vietnamese children in many countries on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is celebrated annually on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month.
In Myanmar, an event was organised on October 1 at Dai Phuoc Pagoda, the first Vietnamese pagoda in the Southeast Asian country, gathering more than 3,000 participants, including Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan and a large number of Vietnamese and Myanmar children. Read full story
- Kurash athlete Vo Thi Phuong Quynh won the 13th bronze medal for Vietnam at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) held in Hangzhou, China on October 2.
In the semi-finals of the women’s 87kg category, Quynh lost to Iran's 2022 world champion Zahra Bagheri with a score of 0-3. However, because Kurash does not have a third-place play-off, the Vietnamese athlete was awarded a bronze medal, together with Iranian Melika Vandchaly, who lost in the second semi-final match against host athlete Liu Yi. Read full story
In a thrilling match, Vietnam emerged victorious with a 3-2 (16-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11) win./. Read full story