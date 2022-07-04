Politics Collectives, individuals of Lao Women’s Union honoured with Vietnam’s orders, medals Orders and medals from the State of Vietnam were bestowed upon some collectives and individuals of the Lao Women’s Union (LWU) at a ceremony held in the central city of Da Nang on July 2.

Politics Workers’ ties viewed as core factor of Vietnam - Cuba special solidarity Leaders of the Party and State of Cuba have received a delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) in Havana, describing the relations between Vietnamese and Cuban workers as a core factor of the special solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

Politics Central emulation, commendation council holds third meeting The Central Emulation and Commendation Council held the third session in the 2021 - 2026 tenure under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on July 3.

Politics Chief Justice of Supreme People's Court pays working visit to Germany Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh has been leading a high-ranking delegation to visit Germany from June 29 to July 3 at the invitation of the German Federal Ministry of Justice.