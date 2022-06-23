☀️ Morning digest on June 23
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
- The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued a disciplinary warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, during its 16th meeting that took place from June 20-22.
The commission concluded that the board violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and supervision, letting the Council of Members and some individuals violate Party regulations and the State’s laws on production, business and investment. Read full story
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talks over phone with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi on June 22. (Photo: VNA)
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over phone with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi on June 22 after Vietnam and Oman celebrated the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (June 9).
Son highly valued remarkable developments in cooperation between the two countries over the past three decades in politics, diplomacy, economy and trade, saying they have maintained delegation exchanges and mutual support at international forums, and in natural disaster response and the COVID-19 fight. Read full story
- The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee on June 22 jointly organised the Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Exchange Programme 2022.
Opening the programme, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan held talks with alternate member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and First Secretary of CYLC Central Committee He Junke. Read full story
- The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on June 22 to mark the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.
Addressing the event, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, reviewed the arduous struggles for independence, freedom and national reunification of the Vietnamese and Cambodian armies and people. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Government is willing to create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to expand investment and business in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told Chairman of Daewoo E&C Group Jung Won-ju.
During a reception for Jung on June 22, the Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that the two countries' relations will continue to develop more intensively and substantively in various fields, especially trade and investment.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)- The Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has maintained its forecast for Vietnam’s GDP growth at 6.5 percent and core inflation rate at 3.7 percent of core inflation rate in 2022, but predicted that inflation may reach 5 percent in 2023 due to multiple risks and challenges.
In a recent report, the UOB noted that Vietnam continued its development trend in the second quarter of 2022. In the first six months of this year, the production sector recorded a 9.24 percent rise year-on-year. Read full story
- The People’s Court of Hanoi on June 22 lowered the prison sentence for former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung in a case related to the purchase of Redoxy-3C to treat polluted lakes in the city.
Accordingly, Chung received a jail term of only five years instead of eight years declared at the first-instance trial after the court considered his work and fulfilment of all compensations. Read full story
- A workshop was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 22 to discuss ways to promote links and share experience to raise the value of Vietnamese rice in the international market.
The event gathered representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute, enterprises operating in processing and rice exports, and market experts and researchers./. Read full story