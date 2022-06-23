Politics Can Tho leader receives Mozambican guest Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee Le Quang Manh hosted a reception for a high-ranking delegation of the Mozambican Assembly led by its President Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, on June 22 afternoon.

Politics Party Inspection Commission disciplines individuals, collectives The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued a disciplinary warning against the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, during its 16th meeting that took place from June 20-22.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia strengthen relations The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony on June 22 to mark the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency June 22.