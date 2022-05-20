Politics President wishes for more Vietnam-Singapore cooperation projects President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said he hopes to see more cooperation projects between Vietnam and Singapore while hosting visiting Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics PM’s working trip to US enhances Vietnam’s position, prestige Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to the US to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit, and pay working visits to the US and the United Nations (UN) from May 11-17 has produced a lot of important results, both multilaterally and bilaterally, contributing to promoting the relations between ASEAN and the US, Vietnam and the UN, and Vietnam and the US, and affirming the country's position and prestige in the international arena.

Politics Greek President wraps up official visit to Vietnam Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou left Ho Chi Minh City on May 19, concluding her five-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 19.