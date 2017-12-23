Mu Cang Chai District in the northern mountain province of Yen Bai, has recently been voted among the 19 most visit-worthy destinations around the world by readers of US travel site Insider.

An article by American writer Sarah Schmalbruch describes the district as a hidden gem in northern Vietnam.

Depending on the time of year, the colour of the rice terraces varies from emerald green to golden yellow and light brown.

October is the best time to visit Mu Cang Chai.

Mu Cang Chai is about 300km north-west of Hanoi and 1,000 metres above sea level.

The terraces were recognised as a national heritage in 2007 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.-VNA



