The musical performance is expected to bring to life Vietnamese fairytale characters such as But, Mai An Tiem, and Thanh Giong. When they are shown on stage, the organizers believes they will be loved by kids as much as Western characters like Queen Elsa, Batman, or Spiderman.

The music, meanwhile, is inspired by Vietnamese nursery rhymes and folk songs and uses traditional musical instruments. This is expected to bridge traditional values and modern-day children.

Besides the musical performance on September 16 and 17, the “Fairytales and nursery rhymes” project also features books of fairytales and nursery rhymes with vivid illustrations, which have already been made available. Reading books and seeing fairytale characters come to life are expected to provide a wholesome experience for the children./.

VNA