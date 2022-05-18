Welcoming Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, NA Chairman Hue thanked him for his participation in the opening ceremony of the 31 SEA Games held on May 12 by the host Vietnam.



During their talks, the two leaders agreed that amid complicated developments in the world, the two countries need to strengthen their cohesion and cooperation more closely.



The cooperation between the two parliaments should be further enhanced, they said, adding that this would help promote the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.



Agreeing with the proposals of the Vietnamese top legislator, the Singaporean Speaker said that when the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, the two countries have many opportunities to boost their cooperation in various sectors.



Following the talks, the two leaders signed a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments.



Earlier on the same day, the Singaporean Parliament delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, and visited his stilt house./.

VNA