NA Chairman Hue to visit Australia, New Zealand
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand from November 30-December 6, announced the NA Foreign Relations Committee.
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)
The visits will be made at invitations by Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines, and Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Adrian Rurawhe./.