NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue receives outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 29 for Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.
The top legislator lauded contributions by the ambassador in particular and the Cambodian Embassy in general to fostering the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two countries in all Party, State, Government, parliament and people-to-people exchange channels.
Hue highlighted the impressive strides made in the bilateral legislative ties, and congratulated Cambodia on successfully performing its Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).
He noted that during the ambassador’s term, two-way trade between Vietnam and Cambodia exceeded 10 billion USD, and expressed a hope that the Cambodian Government and Parliament will continue removing obstacles, creating more favourable conditions for investors and businesses of each of the two countries to operate in the other's markets.
The NA Chairman also said he hopes that on the basis of the established mechanisms, the Vietnamese and Cambodian legislatures will step up delegation exchanges at all levels
For his part, Navuth praised the Vietnamese legislature for its initiatives and active role in activities, especially law-making, and thanked the Vietnamese NA for its great support for AIPA-43 hosted by the Cambodian Parliament this year.
He also cited a recent workshop on experience exchange between friendship parliamentarians groups of Vietnam and Cambodia in Da Nang city and the consultative meeting between the committees for external relations of the NAs of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, as examples of the Vietnamese NA's contributions to the legislative ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as between the three countries.
Navuth pledged that he will, in any position, continue to work to consolidate and promote the relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia and their legislative ties, accelerate the demarcation and marker planting for the remaining 16% of land border as well as handle issues relating to the legal status of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia./.