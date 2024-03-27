NA Chairman stresses solidarity in Hanoi development
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates pose for a group photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 27 met outstanding scholars, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, and representatives from ethnic minority groups in Hanoi.
At the meeting, the top legislator emphasised the tradition of solidarity, saying the Party and the State have viewed the great national solidarity bloc as the power, the main momentum and a factor decisive to the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the present cause of national construction and defence.
According to Hue, ethnic minority people make up 17.84% of the total seats in the 15th-tenure legislature, the highest so far. Among the NA deputies, there are also five religious dignitaries and 119 teachers, former teachers and education managers.
He lauded contributions by religious dignitaries, ethnic minority groups, scholars and intellectuals to the capital city’s achievements in both Party building, and socio-economic development last year.
Hue expressed his hope that the municipal Party organisation, authorities and people, especially scholars, intellectuals, religious dignitaries and ethnic minority people, will uphold the sense of responsibility for Hanoi’s development.
The NA Chairman shared the view raised by some delegates that Hanoi should pay due attention to building mechanisms and policies to encourage the groups to play a more active role in the city’s construction and development.
Hanoi should mobilise, allocate, use and manage resources effectively to create basic changes in ethnic minority-inhabited areas, better perform the social welfare work, and carry forward the role of Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees, and political-social organisations in building the great national solidarity bloc, he said.
Scholars, intellectual, religious dignitaries and ethnic minority people in Hanoi will prove their role as the nucleus in all patriotic emulation movements, he believed, pledging that the NA and its agencies will support their efforts to contribute to national construction and development./.