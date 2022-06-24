Hungary presents Vietnam with COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment for pandemic fight (Photo: VNA)

During COVID-19, the two sides showed strong friendship, solidarity and mutual support in stamping out the pandemic by providing each other with masks, COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment for pandemic prevention and control.Currently, about 6,000 Vietnamese people are living in Hungary and helping promote Vietnamese culture and traditions in Vietnam, said the ambassador.The diplomat underlined that NA Chairman Hue’s visit demonstrates Vietnam’s wish to further deepen and expand the ties between the two parliaments.During the visit, top legislators of both sides are scheduled to sign an agreement on the strengthening of regular and substantial cooperation between the two parliaments in a new period to replace the old one signed in 2008. The deal will focus on increasing meetings and contacts between the leaders, agencies of the two parliaments and the two friendly parliamentarians’ groups; organising seminars and talks on issues of mutual concern in the framework of official visits by the parliament leaders of the two countries; exchanging information on legislative activities, bilateral and multilateral treaties to which the two sides are members; and strengthening contacts, consultation, coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums.Vietnam hopes to learn from experience of Hungary on safe adaptation to the pandemic and post-pandemic economic recovery, and explore the European country’s strengths in processing technology, agricultural product freezing, as well as Hungary's policies on carbon emission reduction, clean energy, green economy, in order to speed up its socio-economic recovery and development, said Ambassador Thao.She said that the two top legislators will attend a seminar on improving the legal framework on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and developing renewable energy and green economy. They will also seek ways to bolster bilateral economic, trade and investment partnership, take advantage of opportunities brought by the EVFTA, and increase two-way trade turnover by 10% per year.NA Chairman Hue will also attend a Vietnam - Hungary economic, trade and investment seminar, and meet the Vietnamese business community in Europe.The Vietnamese NA leader will engage in a number of activities to strengthen bilateral ties in education, law and justice, defence, development cooperation and other promising sectors such as labour and tourism, Ambassador Thao said./.