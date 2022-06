Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao (Photo: VNA)

– The upcoming Hungary visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue aims to further deepen the comprehensive partnership between the two countries as well as the two parliaments in the context of post-pandemic economic recovery and development in both countries, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao told Vietnam News Agency.She said that Vietnam and Hungary have shared a 72-year partnership and traditional cooperation in all fields including education-training, law and justice, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges.The diplomat noted that Hungary considers Vietnam an important partner in Southeast Asia, and the two countries lifted their ties to a comprehensive partnership in September 2018.The parliaments of the two countries have also kept a good relationship with regular meetings and exchanges at all levels, while showing close and effective cooperation and mutual support at multilateral parliamentarian forums, she said.According to Ambassador Thao, the Vietnamese top legislator's visit will be a chance for senior leaders of Vietnam and Hungary to reaffirm their political commitments in continuing to promote the bilateral partnership, contributing to the economic recovery and sustainable development after COVID-19 in each country, while strengthening collaboration in global issues such as climate change.According to the diplomat, Hungary has actively pushed for the approval of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement ( EVFTA ) and become the first EU member to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).She highlighted that trade between the two countries surged strongly to nearly 1.3 billion USD in 2020. In 2021, despite COVID-19 impacts, two-way trade still reached 1.1 billion USD, with improved balance.Labour is also a promising cooperation area for the two countries, she said, noting that since 2018, more than 1,000 Vietnamese workers have been sent to work in Hungary.Education-training has remained a traditional cooperation area between the two countries, with nearly 4,000 Vietnamese engineers and post-graduates trained in Hungary in the 1950-1989 period. Hungary has provided 200 scholarships to Vietnamese students each year since 2018.The two sides also signed an agreement in cooperation in culture, sports and tourism in 2013 and have worked together to organise many cultural collaboration activities.Over the past 20 years, Hungary has shared its experience with Vietnam in legal and judicial areas. Recently, Hungary has helped Vietnamese judicial sector train personnel and strengthen the application of IT during its operations, said Ambassador Thao.