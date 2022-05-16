The two leaders signed a cooperation agreement between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the National Assembly of Laos for the 2022-2026 period. (Photo: VNA)

After the talks, the two leaders signed a cooperation agreement between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the National Assembly of Laos for the 2022-2026 period; witnessed the signing and exchange of a number of cooperation documents, including the Cooperation Agreement between the Office of the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Office of the National Assembly of Laos and the working minutes on electricity purchase from Laos.At the meeting, National Assembly Chairman Hue announced the presentation of computers, projectors and cameras to the Lao National Assembly Secretariat; and computers, books, and some teaching equipment to the Champasak Provincial Boarding School, the Friendship School and the Vietnamese Association in four southern provinces of Laos./.