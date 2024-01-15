Videos Public investment disbursement hits record high in 2023 The disbursement of public investment in 2023 reached 95% of the plan, equivalent to over 27 billion USD, marking the record high so far.

Videos Heritage in the clouds In addition to the majority Mong ethnic group in the resort town of Sa Pa in Lao Cai province are four other groups: Red Dao, Tay, Giay, and Xa Pho. However, as most people only have a short period of time in Sa Pa, it can be a challenge for them to explore the cultures of all five groups.

Videos Rice export soars to record high in 2023 2023 is a successful year for Vietnam’s rice shipment as export volume and prices hit an all-time high of 8.3 million tonnes and 4.78 billion USD.

Videos Exploring Cham cultural heritage inside Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex Located on Vietnam’s south-central coast, Ninh Thuan province boasts rich history and cultural heritage as a point of convergence for Cham ethnic culture. Among the Cham architecture in the province, the Po Klong Garai Temple Tower complex stands as a testament to ancient times.