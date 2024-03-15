A booth at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Nam Dinh (VNA) – The 2024 Pho Festival, themed "Journey of Vietnamese Pho", kicked off in the northern province of Nam Dinh on March 15, drawing a crowd of eager locals, domestic and foreign visitors.



The three-day event boasts over 50 booths showcasing the talents of 65 artisans and professional cooks nationwide. Visitors can embark on a culinary adventure through Vietnam's diverse pho landscape, with each booth offering the distinct flavors of the north, central and southern regions.



A highlight of the festival is the creation of a giant pho pot containing 2,000 bowls, all prepared with standardised ingredients to ensure consistent quality for diners.



For those seeking a more affordable option, a special programme is offering an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 bowls of discounted pho, with all proceeds donated to the provincial cerebral palsy children's fund.

A giant pho pot at the event (Photo: VNA)

Beyond tasting pho, festival-goers have a chance to attend a seminar discussing the history and evolution of pho, witness live cooking demonstrations, and enjoy traditional performances.



The organisers hope that the festival will not only celebrate this beloved dish but also garner public support for its recognition as a national and world intangible cultural heritage.



Activities during the event will last till March 17 at Nam Cuong hotel, Nam Dinh City and in Van Cu village, Dong Son commune, Nam Truc district./.