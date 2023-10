Business Vietnam's fibre exports foresee positive signals Vietnam is the world's sixth-largest fibre exporter and the world's third-largest exporter of textiles and garments - just behind China and Bangladesh.

Business Vietnam, Malaysia boast new cooperation prospects The Vietnam-Malaysia Business Connection 2023 was organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia and the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of National Defence in Kuala Lumpur on October 27.

Business Used car market faces more difficulties Many car manufacturers have recently unveiled new car models, offering significant discounts to boost consumer interest, further complicating the already challenging second-hand car market.

Business Vietnam’s plastics industry to reduce dependence on imported raw materials The plastics industry is likely to reduce imports of raw materials in the coming years due to increased domestic production, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association.