Nam Dinh promotes trade, investment with French businesses
An overview of the working session between Nam Dinh leaders and representatives of the French Business Confederation. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) - Nam Dinh always supports the quick settlement of investment procedures for foreign businesses through the single-window mechanism to ensure the shortest possible time and no irrational costs for them, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc told representatives of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) at their meeting in Paris on October 27.
Tuc said that the quick granting of investment registration certificates has attracted many foreign and French enterprises to Nam Dinh in recent years, including major partners such as Quanta Computer Incorporated and Toray Industries, Inc.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung briefed French firms on Nam Dinh’s potential and strengths as well as investment opportunities in various fields.
MEDEF representatives showed their interest in and raised many questions related to legal procedures as well as difficulties that French businesses may encounter when investing in the province, which were then thoroughly cleared up by Tuc.
François Corbin, Chairman of the MEDEF’s France-Vietnam Business Council, hailed the significance of the working session with Nam Dinh's leaders, as it helped French firms know the province’s potential and attractive cooperation fields, thus contributing to opening up more cooperation and investment opportunities between the two sides.
He shared that MEDEF plans to lead a delegation of leading French enterprises to Vietnam early next year to explore the market and grasp potential cooperation and investment opportunities./.