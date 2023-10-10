Business Petrol prices forecast to fall 9% on Oct.11 The Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) forecast that the retail petrol prices could fall 9% to less than 23,000 VND (0.94 USD) per litre on October 11 if the Ministries of Finance-Industry and Trade keep the gasoline price stabilisation fund unchanged.

Business Long An revokes 67 long-delayed projects in 9 months The authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Long An withdrew 41 domestic investment projects and 26 foreign direct investment (FDI) ones with a total capital of 250 million USD in the last three quarters.