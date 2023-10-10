Nam Dinh keen to attract more investment from Singapore
Secretary of Party Committee of Nam Dinh province Pham Gia Tuc (right) and Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam at the event (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) – The northern province of Nam Dinh hopes to receive further investments from Singapore for local socioeconomic development, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Gia Tuc has said.
Hosting a delegation from the Singaporean Embassy on October 10, Tuc said in recent years, many Singaporean enterprises have come to seek investment opportunities in Nam Dinh, adding this year the province signed an agreement with Sunrise Material Co. Ltd. to develop a polymer wrap film production project worth 100 million USD.
Nam Dinh also gave permission to the Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park JSC to conduct a survey on the construction of Long Hai Industrial Park in an area of 1,100 hectares in the coastal district of Giao Thuy.
Tuc highlighted the province’s efforts to branch out transport infrastructure, including a coastal road and a road connecting Nam Dinh’s coastal economic zone with Cau Gie – Ninh Binh Highway, describing them as a motive for the province’s development.
He asked Ambassador Jaya Ratnam to help Nam Dinh with the building of the Hai Long Industrial Park – a bold step for the province to welcome secondary investors.
He also suggested Singapore support the locality in human resources training.
For his part, Ambassador Jaya Ratnam believed that with important transport infrastructure to be formed to connect with ports, highway and airports, Nam Dinh holds huge potential to lure investors.
A delegation from the Singaporean business federation, with more than 100 Singaporean businesses, will visit Nam Dinh and seek investment opportunities in the locality, he said, adding this is an opportunity for the province to call for investments to develop the local economy.
Proposing that Nam Dinh send a delegation of businesses, officials and students to Singapore for training in healthcare, environment and human resources development, he said it will help Nam Dinh get a deeper insight into green transition and digital transformation so as to pen rational development strategies.
He went on to suggest the province to focus on developing tourism infrastructure, turning itself into a bright spot of tourism to lure more visitors, given that there is an increasing number of Singaporean visitors to Vietnam in recent years.
As of July 2023, foreign investors funneled more than 3.8 billion USD in 135 FDI projects in Nam Dinh province, 1.17 billion USD of which was injected into 54 projects in local industrial parks.
The province’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first half of this year grew 8%, ranking 6th in the country, and 3rd in the Red River Delta./.
