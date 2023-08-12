Videos Vietnam gets green light to export fresh husked coconut to US The US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced its permission for Vietnam to export fresh husked coconut to the country.

Business PV GAS signs deal with Japan Cooperation Centre Petroleum PV GAS Corporation and its subsidiary PV GAS LPG JSC have signed a cooperation agreement with Japan Cooperation Centre Petroleum (JCCP) on improving the management capacity of LPG cylinders distribution by barcode in Vietnam.

Business Khanh Hoa sees 60% surge in number of tourists The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Business High logistics costs hurt Vietnam’s economic competitiveness Inadequate transport infrastructure and connectivity, and domestic enterprises’ low capacity and slow technology adoption and digital transformation are hindering the otherwise rapidly growing logistics industry, experts have said.