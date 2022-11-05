A deputy raises a question at the Q&A session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – November 5 is the final day of the Q&A session during the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing fourth sitting in Hanoi.



The meeting is live broadcast on channels of the Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television and National Assembly Television.

In the morning, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra and Government members continued answering questions raised by lawmakers regarding issues related to home affairs.



Later, Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong took the floor to answer questions in the field of inspection.



The issues raised at the Q&A session concern the improvement of effectiveness and efficiency in inspection activities to defer and prevent law violations; punishment for violations and recovery of lost assets following inspections; education and communication work on prevention and control of corruption and negative behaviours; and coordination to address overlapping in inspection and auditing.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai; the Ministers of Finance, Public Security and Justice; the Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court, and the State Auditor General also explained relevant issues.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is also scheduled to go before the NA to further clarify raised issues and answer deputies’ questions./.