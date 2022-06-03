National Assembly's television channel launches new logo
The National Assembly (NA)’s television channel on June 3 introduced its new logo at a ceremony attended by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The National Assembly television channel introduced its new logo at a ceremony on June 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA)’s television channel on June 3 introduced its new logo at a ceremony attended by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The new set of identity, including a new logo and slogan, was officially used on the channel’s broadcast from 0:00 on June 3.
According to general director of the television channel Le Quang Minh, with the support of leaders of the NA and other competent agencies, especially the Ministry of Information and Communications, the news agency has realised its strategy of positioning a unique channel number - Channel 7, meaning the youngest in the group of seven essential national television channels.
On the occasion, the channel announced a series of new programmes to be on air this June.
Addressing the event, Hue affirmed it is important and necessary to identify and position an essential national television channel and a specific television channel about the legislature.
He requested the NA Television work to help constituents and other viewers to access and capture information and images in the fastest, most accurate and reliable way.
At the proposal of the NA Office, the NA Standing Committee and 100 percent of deputies attending the ongoing third session agreed to let the television channel organise live broadcasts of more NA discussions, particularly those on draft laws related to people's daily life, the top legislator added./.