Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao (red dress) presents certificates of merit to the outstanding translators at the event (Photo: VOV)

Prague (VNA) – A get-together has been held in Budapest to celebrate the National Day of Vietnam (September 2) and Hungary (August 20), drawing 150 delegates from Hungary and Vietnam.



Addressing the event, President of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association Kristóf Szatmáry highlighted Hungarian people’s warm sentiments towards Vietnam, and affirmed that the association will continue contributions to the growth of ties between the two countries in all fields.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao briefed participants on the historical significance of the date of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, announcing the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam which is the Socialist Republic of Vietnam now.



She reviewed achievements in the traditional friendship and all-round partnership between Vietnam and Hungary after 73 years of the establishment of their diplomatic relations and five years of bilateral comprehensive partnership.



The diplomat affirmed that the bilateral ties are developing fruitfully on the key pillars of politics-diplomacy, economy-trade, justice, education-training and parliamentary cooperation.



She took to occasion to thank the Hungarian Government for supporting Vietnam in training high-quality human resources, and lauded the efforts by the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association in fostering people-to-people exchange between the two countries.



During the event, outstanding Vietnamese and Hungarian translators were honoured for their work in introducing and promoting Vietnamese and Hungarian cultural values to each other countries.



In celebration of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Vietnam Football Association in the RoK launched the VFAK Yeongnam Cup 2023, drawing 12 teams from North Gyeongsang, South Gyeongsang, Daegu city, Ulsan and Busan./.