Culture - Sports Palestinian Ambassador expresses profound love for Vietnam The book “Cau chuyen Viet Nam cua toi" (My Vietnam story) in Vietnamese version, written by Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama for nearly five years, was published in early 2023.

Culture - Sports Tu Linh boat racing festival in Ly Son features national ritual, culture As part of the national intangible cultural heritage, the Tu Linh boat racing festival in Ly Son island district in the central province of Quang Ngai is organised annually to pay tribute to national ancestors.

Culture - Sports Nine Dynastic Urns national treasure at Hue Imperial Citadel The Nine Dynastic Urns, built in late 1835 and completed in early 1837, was recognised as a national treasure in 2012, and considered the most valuable bronze objects in Vietnam.