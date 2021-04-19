Business Online exhibition to promote Vietnamese construction products in Australia The second virtual Vietnam Sourcing Expo on “Build and Home Décor” will be held by the Vietnamese trade office in Australia following the success of the first one in 2020.

Pandemic impacts consumer credit The COVID-19 pandemic is significantly changing the landscape of the consumer credit market as consumers tend to tighten their budget and pay more attention to healthcare, environment and lifestyle as well as switching to online shopping.

HCM City aims to become leading investment destination in region Ho Chi Minh City is applying measures to become a leading destination in the region in investment, renovation, and science-technology in 2025, creating a fair and safe business environment for businesses and investors.

Vietnam National Brand Week launched in HCM City The Ministry of Industry and Trade launched the Vietnam National Brand Week 2021, an event to strengthen national brand identity and promote products recognised as national brands by the Government domestically and internationally, in Ho Chi Minh City on April 19.