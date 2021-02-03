Business January’s industrial production index rises by 22.2 percent The index of industrial production (IIP) in January is estimated to enjoy a year-on-year rise of 22.2 percent, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business ACV sees 80-percent slump in pre-tax profit due to COVID-19 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) posted a 80-percent slump in this year’s pre-tax profit, which stood at close to 2.09 trillion VND (90.67 million USD), due to travel restrictions induced by COVID-19.

Business Vietnam’s economic achievements surprise the world “Legendary story”, “Rising star”, and “Asia’s brightest economy” count among the praise from international organisations in relation to Vietnam’s economic development over recent years.

Business BSR eyes 3.06 billion USD in revenue this year Vietnam’s largest refining and petrochemical firm, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), sets its sight on generating more than 70.66 trillion VND (3.06 billion USD) in revenue and around 864 billion VND in post-tax profit this year, according to a plan adopted by its Board of Directors on February 1.