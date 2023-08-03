Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) held 30 auctions of Government bonds and government-guaranteed bonds with a total volume of 33.2 trillion (1.4 billion USD) in July.

The amount of capital raised via this channel by the State Treasury came to 28.8 trillion VND while the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised 4.4 trillion VND.

The State Treasury raised over 208.7 trillion VND worth of Government bonds in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 52.18% of the plan set for 2023 while VBSP mobilised 4.45 trillion VND, equal to 18.27% of the year’s target.

On the secondary market, the total trading value of G-bonds during the month reached 109.6 trillion VND, down by 29.23% from the previous month, with an average trading value of 5.2 trillion VND per session.

The total volume traded via outright transactions made up 79.7% of the total.

Bonds with 15-, 20-25-, and 10-year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 21.45%; 18.58% and 17.23%, respectively./.