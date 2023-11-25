Business Vietnam’s rubber industry goes green Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.

Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of over 24.6 billion USD Vietnam’s trade surplus hit a record 24.61 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, 2.6-fold higher than the surplus of 9.56 billion USD posted in the same period of 2022.

Business Vietnam Maritime Corporation inks deal with global consulting firm The Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) recently signed a contract with the global research and strategic consulting firm Roland Berger to develop itself until 2030 with a vision to 2035.