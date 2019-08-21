At the ceremony (Photo: baonghean.vn)

President Ho Chi Minh’s 50th death anniversary was commemorated at a ceremony held at the Kim Lien national special relic site in Nam Dan district, central Nghe An province on August 21 (the 21st day of the 7th lunar month).The event gathered provincial officials, members of the President’s paternal and maternal families (Nguyen Sinh and Hoang Xuan), and local residents.It also saw the attendance of a delegation from the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution, headed by its President Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez.The Kim Lien relic site preserves the house where Ho Chi Minh was born as Nguyen Sinh Cung on May 19, 1890, and lived in the early years of his life.The late President led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and in establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the August Revolution in 1945.He passed away on September 2, 1969 (the 21st day of the 7th lunar month). In Vietnamese tradition, the death anniversary is commemorated based on the lunar calendar.-VNA