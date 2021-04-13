Society PM extends greetings to Khmer people on Chol Chnam Thmay Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of greetings to Khmer people in Vietnam on the occasion of Chol Chnam Thmay, their traditional New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese Cambodians receive relief aid amidst COVID-19 Dozens of tonnes of essential goods, including food and medical supplies, have been allocated to Vietnamese Cambodians over the past week amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

Society Samsung Vietnam to recruit hundreds of engineers Samsung Vietnam on April 12 officially announced the recruitment of engineers, including bachelors in all majors from universities and institutes throughout the country in 2021 with a deadline of submission on 16 May, 2021. The recruiment aimed to expand its research and development (R&D) and production activities.

Society Students of Laos, Cambodia join New Year gathering in HCM City Students of Cambodia and Laos in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 joined a get-together held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of the city on the occasion of their New Year festival.