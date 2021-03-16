Night of French operas to be held in Ho Chi Minh City
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will organise a concert named French operas' night at 20:00 on March 28 at the city's Opera House.
This will offer a chance for audience to listen to famous opera excerpts of renowned authors.
The excerpts include Je dis que rien ne m’épouvante and Parle-moi de ma mère! in the Carmen opera by Georges Bizet, The swan in The carnival of the animals opera by Camille Saint-Saëns, and Depuis le jour in the Louise opera by Gustave Charpentier.
The concert will be arranged and conducted by conductor Tran Nhat Minh, and performed by Meritorious Artists Nguyen Tan Anh and Tran Hong Vy and artists Nguyen Thu Huong, Pham Trang, Pham Duyen Huyen and Pham Khanh Ngoc./.