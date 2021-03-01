Business Infographic European businesses optimistic about Vietnam economy European Business Leaders are more optimistic about Vietnam’s trade and investment than at any point since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Business Climate Index from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Business Infographic Vietnam becomes fastest growing national brand in the world The national brand of Vietnam has been valued at 319 billion USD for this year by UK's leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance, a sharp increase of 29% in comparision to the previous year, thereby becoming the fastest growing national brand in the world.