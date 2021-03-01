Nine Vietnam banks named in Brand Finance Banking 500
Vietnam's banking sector sees greatest year-on-year brand value growth at 23%, according to Brand Finance Banking 500. Nine Vietnam banks in the list increase their global brand finance ranking.
VNA
