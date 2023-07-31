(Photo: VNA) Phuoc Nam commune in Ninh Thuan province’s Thuan Nam district has been recognised as a new-style rural commune.

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is rolling out solutions to solve difficulties to effectively implement three national target programmes for the 2021-2025 period.



According to Tran Quoc Nam, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, the three national target programmes are of great significance to the locality’s socio-economic development as they pool investment resources for disadvantaged areas, contributing to improving livelihoods and improving the people's material and spiritual life.



The three programmes are designed for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, new-style rural area construction, and sustainable poverty reduction.



The official said in the immediate future, Ninh Thuan will focus on addressing difficulties and obstacles to speed up the disbursement of the assigned capital plan, striving to disburse 60% by the end of this quarter and 100% by the end of the year.



Besides the capital assigned to the province by the State, the provincial People's Committee will mobilise from other sources to carry out the national target programmes, ensuring their efficiency and transparency, Nam said.



Priority will be given to the building of livelihood models and the settlement of the shortage of residential, housing and production land for poor households eligible for support under the three programmes in the locality.



Ninh Thuan will strengthen the supervision and evaluation of the management and implementation of the national target programmes. Inspections will be conducted regularly to timely detect and handle problems arising during the implementation process.



According to the provincial People's Committee, in 2022, the province has made drastic efforts to realise tasks and solutions in this regard and achieved some positive results. Specifically, Ninh Thuan had two more communes that met the criteria of new-style rural areas, raising the number of communes recognised as new-style rural areas to 31, of which ten were awarded the title of advanced new-style rural communes.



Last year, the ratio of poor households stood at 5.93%, down 1.89 percentage points compared to 2021. In ethnic minority and mountainous areas, the ratio dropped 4.73 percentage points to 17.73%.



However, the implementation of national target programmes in Ninh Thuan province still has some shortcomings. The mobilisation of resources from businesses, organisations, individuals and contributions of the people remains limited while some localities could not ensure counterpart funding, according to the provincial leader.





A corner of Ca Na commune in Ninh Thuan province’s Thuan Nam district which meets the criteria to be designated as advanced new-style rural area . (Photo: VNA)

One of the reasons for the shortcomings was the delayed allocation of capital for the programmes in 2022, he said, noting that the programmes also had many new points that were difficult to implement while guiding documents of the central government and relevant agencies were not issued timely.



The capacity of the management staff in the implementation of the programmes has not yet met the task requirements, especially at the grassroots level, Nam added.



In 2021 and 2022, Ninh Thuan's economy posted an average growth rate of 8.91%. The per capita income last year hit 76.8 million VND (3,260 USD), higher than the average of the central coastal region. Budget revenue in 2022 reached 3.83 trillion VND, 28.5% higher than the estimate assigned by the Government. The figure in the first half of this year was estimated at 1.82 trillion VND.



Last year, the sea-based economy made up over 40% of the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). Notably, renewable energy made up 21% of the GRDP. The province is gradually becoming a renewable energy centre of the country with 57 projects whose combined capacity is over 3,400 MW./.

VNA