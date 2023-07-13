Business Binh Phuoc sees impressive surge in FDI attraction The southern province of Binh Phuoc attracted 16 FDI projects totaling 632 million USD in the first half of 2023, making it among Vietnam’s top 10 FDI attractors in the period for the first time.

Business PVEP targets 1.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent in H2 The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) – a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) - is targeting to exploit 1.8 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the second half of this year, the corporation has announced.

Business 1.3-billion-USD LNG terminal warehouse project gets greenlight The People's Committee of Binh Thuan province has issued a decision approving the investment of Son My liquefied natutal gas (LNG) terminal warehouse project in the south-central province’s Ham Tan district.

Business H1 state budget revenue reaches 54% of yearly target: MoF The state budget revenue stood at 875.8 trillion VND (37 billion USD) in the first half of 2023, equivalent to 54% of this year’s target, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).