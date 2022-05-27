A view of Vinh Hy Bay in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan is ramping up tourism development solutions in a bid to lure tourists this summer.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Long Bien, a series of measures have been implemented to promote the local sector in a safe, green, and effective manner.



In addition to capitalising on existing destinations, the province is paying attention to build new tourism products based on cultural and sport events to keep holiday-markers stay longer.



Local agencies and localities have been requested to improve the quality of their destinations and services, and form short tours for small groups and families, with focus laid on beach, resort, sport, eco-, cultural, and agro-tourism.



The provincial tourism sector has also begun implementing cooperation deals signed with other provinces and cities such as Lam Dong, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi. It is also working with airlines and travel agencies to organise safe tour packages.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in May alone, Ninh Thuan hosted an estimated 355,200 arrivals, up 143.9 percent on-year. Of the total arrivals, there were some 1,200 foreigners. Tourism activities reeled in approximately 251 billion VND (10.8 million USD), an annual surge of 258.6 percent.



In the first five months, the province has hosted close to 1.46 million visitors, realising 60.3 percent of the yearly target./.